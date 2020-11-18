Fashions for Evergreens, a Hotel Roanoke holiday must-see, goes virtual for 2020

ROANOKE, Va. – A Christmastime favorite in the Star City is going virtual this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fashions for Evergreens is an annual event that typically decks the halls of the Hotel Roanoke with uniquely-decorated trees.

This year, there will be 12 trees representing different businesses and organizations that you’ll vote for online with just a $1 donation to the United Way of Roanoke Valley.

The nonprofit relies on that money raised to help people struggling to make ends meet.

“Fashions for Evergreens has brought in more than $60,000 to this community to help benefit our neighbors who are in need. $11,000 of that was just from last year alone so we really need to keep this momentum because we hear from our 40 community partners that they need us now more than ever,” said Connie Stevens, vice president of communications for United Way of Roanoke Valley.

They’re adding a new feature this year called Fashions at Home where you can submit photos of your own holiday decor.

Voting will also make you eligible for raffle prizes from the Hotel Roanoke.

It all starts Nov. 30 and runs through Jan. 1. Click here to see the trees then.