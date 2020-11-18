One person from Christianburg wins $1 million from Virginia Lottery

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – One Virginia Lottery player from Christiansburg won $1 million from Tuesday night’s drawing.

According to the Virginia Lottery, the Mega Millions ticket was bought at Triangle Market located at 3631 Radford Road in Christiansburg.

Officials said the ticket matched the first five winning numbers and only missed the Mega Ball number, winning Mega Millions' second prize: $1 million.

The numbers for the drawing were 8-13-35-46-68, and the Mega Ball number was 16.

The winner has 180 days from Tuesday to claim their prizes.