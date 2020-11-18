42ºF

Local News

One person from Christianburg wins $1 million from Virginia Lottery

The winning ticket matched the first five numbers

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Tags: Christiansburg, Virginia Lottery
Virginia Lottery
Virginia Lottery (Virginia Lottery)

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – One Virginia Lottery player from Christiansburg won $1 million from Tuesday night’s drawing.

According to the Virginia Lottery, the Mega Millions ticket was bought at Triangle Market located at 3631 Radford Road in Christiansburg.

Officials said the ticket matched the first five winning numbers and only missed the Mega Ball number, winning Mega Millions' second prize: $1 million.

The numbers for the drawing were 8-13-35-46-68, and the Mega Ball number was 16.

The winner has 180 days from Tuesday to claim their prizes.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: