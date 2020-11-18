Radford schools officially break ground on McHarg Elementary

RADFORD, Va. – Perfect weather was the best backdrop for the long-awaited groundbreaking of the elementary school in Radford on Wednesday.

While the building may be new, the name is familiar to the community. McHarg Elementary has existed in Radford for decades but is finally receiving some much-needed attention.

“Some of the classrooms and floors and things of that nature will be torn out, but for the building on the outside, it’s what you see. We’ll add a gym. We’re adding a kindergarten hallway. We’re adding a second-grade hallway, a new kitchen and couple other new rooms. Altogether, the construction is about $13.2 million,” explained Superintendent Robert Graham.

Students were moved into other facilities this school year to accommodate the renovations.

The Radford mayor, school board chair and other community leaders spoke at the event.

The school is expected to be complete by Fall 2021.