Snowshoe Mountain to reopen for skiing, snowboarding on Dec. 4

SNOWSHOE, W. Va. – Skiers and snowboarders won’t take to the slopes at Snowshoe Mountain until December 4.

The ski area was originally set to open on November 25, but Snowshoe officials said unseasonably mild temperatures combined with a lack of snowmaking opportunities led to the delay.

Resort president Patti Duncan said in a statement released Tuesday that while they hoped to open around Thanksgiving, “in typical 2020 fashion,” they’re going to have to wait.

“We’re still super optimistic about the season overall. Some of the snowiest winters we’ve ever had got off to a late start," said Duncan, in part.

December 4 is the planned reopening date, weather and circumstances permitting.

Snowshoe does still plan to open its mountaintop village on November 25. The village features restaurants, shopping and mountain adventure activities.