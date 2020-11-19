Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg planning Thanksgiving feast despite pandemic

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg is still planning a Thanksgiving feast despite the pandemic.

Mark Sheehan, the executive director, says they usually host upwards of 200 children and family members, but this year’s event will be scaled back to about 70 kids.

“We are going to feed the kids for Thanksgiving, but we’ll do it spread out throughout the club, following social distance protocol,” Sheehan said.

The organization also holds an awards ceremony during the annual feast. That will still take place, but parents and community members are invited to watch it on Facebook Live.