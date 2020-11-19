Homeless shelters, soup kitchens bracing for Thanksgiving day rush

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA – Homeless shelters and soup kitchens are preparing for one of the busiest days of the year. Typically, hundreds of families can sit side-by-side and share a Thanksgiving meal together. This year, because of COVID-19, things will be different.

The Roanoke Rescue Mission is offering two options: socially distanced indoor dining open to the community and drive-through curbside service where you can take your Thanksgiving meal to-go.

“Which is really going to be nice for those at risk or who don’t want to be around a large crowd,” said Kevin Berry, the Roanoke Rescue Mission’s community outreach manager.

Individuals staying at the shelter overnight will dine in their bedrooms. Staff, volunteers, and folks enjoying the feast will wear masks while serving and waiting for food. Volunteers will be split up to help inside and outside.

Lynchburg Daily Bread’s Executive Director Tracey Dixon said they’re expecting about 700 people, which is more than double what they normally see.

“We’re hopeful we can pull it off. It’s a big goal, but there is a lot of people in need. This is an extremely tough time,” said Dixon.

They’re going to start handing out to-go meals at 9:30 a.m. or 10 a.m. to prevent crowds from gathering outside. It’ll be all-hands-on-deck. They’ve lost about 70 percent of their regular volunteers who don’t feel comfortable interacting with the public during the pandemic.

“A lot of our regular volunteers are seniors, they’re retired and high risk for a variety of reasons. So that’s been the toughest thing to overcome since March. But a lot of agencies and businesses have really stepped up in this crazy season,” said Dixon.

At RAM House in Roanoke, volunteers like Pat Oberlin, are prepared to pack to-go Thanksgiving meals and snacks, homeless individuals will be allowed to eat indoors.

“It’s just such a joy and they are so thankful,” said Oberlin. “You can see it in their hearts that they really appreciate what we’re doing here for them.”

For these volunteers, Thanksgiving is about giving back at a time when people need help now more than ever.

“We serve and it means so much more to those that we serve that they have a place that they can come,” said Berry.