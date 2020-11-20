25 Days of Dickens announces changes due to new COVID-19 regulations

After Gov. Northam announced new coronavirus restrictions last week, organizers for 25 Days of Dickens had to make some changes.

Performances in Elmwood Park have all been canceled, and all Kids Pass locations are limited to 25 people per time slot.

You can make reservations for Kids Pass locations starting Friday at 10 a.m.

Downtown Lights Bike Ride with Downshift Bikes has also been removed from the schedule.

