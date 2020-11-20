Grayson: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2020 marks the fourth year 10 News is doing this series.

Grayson is a very sweet child with a big personality. He is supportive, caring, and compassionate.

If the 13-year old had three wishes, he would wish for: “Having a family, having a better life, being loved forever. I want my family to be able to say ‘this is my adorable kid’ and love me and hug me and give me kisses all the time, which I want really bad. I like to play basketball, baseball and football. I am grateful for everything I have,” he said.

Grayson loves reading comic books and his favorite superhero is Spiderman. He does well in school and his favorite subject is reading.

“I don’t like to be left out. I feel scared of the dark and also there’s nobody and I’m tired of seeing people having a family and not me. If I don’t get a new family, I’ll have to be alone and I’ll have to do it myself. I don’t want that to happen,” he said.

Grayson usually has a very happy disposition. He enjoys playing video games, dancing, and being outside.

Grayson would do best in a home where he receives a lot of individual attention. Grayson has expressed that he would like to be a part of a family that likes to have fun and very caring. Grayson feels most encouraged when someone listens to him and helps problem-solve with him. Some of Grayson’s strengths are his verbal and written communication skills.

Please do not hesitate to be Grayson’s forever family! You can see more of Grayson’s video here.

If you have questions about Grayson or foster care/adoption, contact DePaul Community Resources here.