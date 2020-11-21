‘Blacksburg Bucks’ gift certificate program rolls out with overwhelming success

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Helping businesses and supporting their success during the pandemic has been a challenge for many cities across the country. The Town of Blacksburg kicked off the holiday season with a much-needed boost to local businesses through a new gift certificate program.

“Our citizens are always super excited and our community,” said Chris Lawrence, Blacksburg deputy manager.

A collaboration between the Town of Blacksburg, the Blacksburg Partnership, and Downtown Blacksburg Inc., Blacksburg Bucks is a double value gift certificate program designed to encourage and provide incentive to support Blacksburg businesses during these challenging times. Using CARES Act funding, the Town of Blacksburg will double the value of all Blacksburg Bucks purchased. If a customer purchases $100 in Blacksburg Bucks, they will receive an additional $100 in certificates, for a total of $200 to spend locally. Blacksburg Bucks are sold in $20 denominations.

Dozens of people lined up for the program Friday, which led to the money quickly running out.

The Town allotted $100,000 for the first round and will do the same during the next rollout on December 7.

Gift certificates can be purchased beginning Friday, November 20 at any of the six Blacksburg National Bank locations. Cash or Check only. No Saturday sales.

Hethwood Branch – 900 Hethwood Boulevard (540) 951-6204, M-F 9 am – 5:30 pm

Hubbard Street Branch – 101 Hubbard Street (540) 951-6360, M-F 9 am – 5:30 pm

Main Branch – 100 South Main Street (540) 951-6205, M-F 9 am – 5:30 pm

North Main Branch – 901 North Main Street (540) 951-6220, M-F 9 am – 5:30 pm

South Main Branch – 3600 South Main Street (540) 951-6246, M-F 9 am – 5:30 pm

VT Corporate Research Branch – 2280 Kraft Drive, Suite 1000 (540) 552-0890, M-F 9 am – 5:00 pm

Gift Certificates will be sold until December 24, 2020 or until sold out. They are valid for six months from the date of purchase.