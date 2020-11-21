One man dies in 2-vehicle crash in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are inspecting a car crash that killed a man in Roanoke County Friday night.

At about 11:30 p.m., a call came in about a crash that happened on Reed Mountain Road.

Sergeant Robert A. Black II with VSP said that the crash involved two cars and a married couple crashed into another car, leading the husband to get on top of the vehicle. Then, that car continued down the road before crashing again.

Authorities said the wife is doing okay while the husband died from his injuries.

Police said it doesn’t appear drugs or alcohol are involved in this incident.