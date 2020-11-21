Virginia Tech Hokies trail Pittsburgh Panthers at halftime, 23-14

The Virginia Tech Hokies are trailing the Pittsburgh Panthers at halftime with a score of 23-14.

Panthers kicker Alex Kessman made a 22-yard field goal and a 30-yard field goal in the first quarter followed by a 52-yard field goal at the start of the second quarter.

In the second quarter, Hokies quarterback Hendon Hooker completed a 55-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tre Turner. Then, Hooker made another 7-yard touchdown pass to Turner.

Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jaylon Barden near the end of the first half.