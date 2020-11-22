Police searching for armed robbery, malicious wounding suspect in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery and malicious wounding that happened Friday afternoon.

At 3:06 p.m., police said they responded to the Lynchburg General Hospital after a woman arrived with lacerations and injuries to her face. She reported that she was attacked by a man who robbed her and left on foot.

According to authorities, the suspect is 48-year-old Ambruse William Formson, of Lynchburg.

Police said he is wanted and charged with breaking and entering, malicious wounding and strong arm robbery.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Det. Davis at 434-455-6166.