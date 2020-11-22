55ºF

Police searching for malicious wounding suspect in Lynchburg

Incident was reported this afternoon.

Lynchburg, VA. (WJXT)

The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect after a malicious wounding that happened Saturday afternoon.

At 4:12 p.m., police say they responded to the 2100-block of Main Street for a report of a malicious wounding. One individual suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound in the leg and was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital.

Information on a suspect is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Det. Scott at (434) 455-6174.

