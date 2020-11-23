50ºF

Local News

Woman hospitalized, man arrested after Bedford stabbing

Witnesses told police that he was beating her up inside a car and then got out and stabbed her

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Tags: Bedford, Crime, Stabbing

BEDFORD, Va. – Police have arrested a man after a stabbing in Bedford on Monday afternoon.

Ryan Crenshaw, 42, of Bedford, is in custody after he stabbed a 33-year-old woman at the Spirit gas station along U.S. 221, across the street from Longwood Cemetery, according to police.

She was taken to Bedford Memorial Hospital and then police said she was flown to Roanoke for further treatment.

Witnesses told police that Crenshaw was beating up the woman inside the car and then got out and stabbed her, according to police.

Stay with 10 News for more on this breaking news story.

Police have arrested a man after a stabbing in Bedford on Monday afternoon at the Spirit gas station on U.S. 221.
Police have arrested a man after a stabbing in Bedford on Monday afternoon at the Spirit gas station on U.S. 221. (WSLS 10)

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: