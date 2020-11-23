Woman hospitalized, man arrested after Bedford stabbing

BEDFORD, Va. – Police have arrested a man after a stabbing in Bedford on Monday afternoon.

Ryan Crenshaw, 42, of Bedford, is in custody after he stabbed a 33-year-old woman at the Spirit gas station along U.S. 221, across the street from Longwood Cemetery, according to police.

She was taken to Bedford Memorial Hospital and then police said she was flown to Roanoke for further treatment.

Witnesses told police that Crenshaw was beating up the woman inside the car and then got out and stabbed her, according to police.

