43 arrested, 36 wanted after Henry County undercover drug operation

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Authorities say nearly 80 people are facing felony charges after an undercover drug investigation in Henry County.
Cars, cash and pills along with fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana were all seized during the operation, police say.
According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, indictments were issued on Nov. 16, and the operation resulted in 176 felony charges on 79 people. Deputies say many of the people indicted have faced drug distribution charges in the past.
Authorities say that on Nov. 19, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office along with Virginia State Police, United States Marshals Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration and other agencies arrested 22 suspects. Since then, deputies say 21 more suspects have been arrested. In total, 43 out of the 79 suspects are in custody.
The following people have been arrested and charged:
- Gerald Anthony
- Distribute methamphetamine, 3 counts
- Distribute heroin, 2 counts
- Possess hydrocodone and acetaminophen
- Possessions f/a while distribute Schedule I and II
- Ashley Bender
- Distribute methamphetamine
- Phillip Compton
- Distribution of heroin
- Will Cook
- Distribute cocaine 3rd of sub offense, 2 counts
- Gary Davis
- Distribute methamphetamine
- Michael Earnest
- Distribute heroin
- Tanya Ezzyk
- Distribution of heroin
- Conspiracy to distribute heroin
- Bradley Ferguson
- Distribute heroin
- Ferlandos Finney
- Distribution of cocaine, 3rd or subsequent offense
- Jamie Foley
- Distribution of methamphetamine, 3 counts
- John Glen
- Distribution of methamphetamine
- Mandre Graves
- Distribution cocaine, 3rd or subsequent offense, two counts
- Michael Grim
- Distribution of hydrocodone and acetaminophen, three count
- Sandra Hall
- Distribution of oxycodone, 3rd or subsequent offense
- James Hankins
- Distribution of oxycodone and acetaminophen, 2 counts
- Darrel Harris
- Distribution of methamphetamine, 3rd or subsequent offense
- Jean Harris
- Distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of heroin
- Dwayne Hodges
- Distribution of heroin
- Moses Hughes
- Distribution of cocaine, three counts
- Debora Kverndal
- Distribution of imitation controlled substance
- Attempt to distribute methamphetamine
- Taylor Lemons
- Endanger the life of a child, 4 counts
- David Martin
- Distribution of heroin, 3rd or subsequent offense
- Conspiracy to distribute heroin, 3rd or subsequent offense
- Brandon Massey
- Distribute methamphetamine
- Possess firearm while distributing methamphetamine
- Seth McAlevy
- Distribution of methamphetamine
- Distribution of heroin
- Possess firearm while distributing methamphetamine
- Possess firearm while distributing heroin
- Endanger the life of a child, four counts
- Larry McLaughlin
- Distribution of methamphetamine, 3rd or subsequent offense
- Brandon Moxley
- Distribute heroin, two counts
- Bobby William
- Distribute methamphetamine, >10 grams
- Distribute methamphetamine
- Lamar Niblett
- Distribute Heroin
- Herman Royal
- Distribute of hydrocodone and acetaminophen, two counts
- Terry Shelor
- Distribute cocaine
- Reba Shough
- Distribute heroin
- Shalina Smith
- Distribution of oxycodone, 2nd offense
- Carlos Spencer
- Distribute cocaine
- Possession of a firearm while distributing cocaine
- Print Swanson
- Distribute cocaine, 3rd or subsequent offense, three counts
- Jennifer Swinney
- Distribute imitation controlled substance
- Attempted to distribute heroin
- Brian Toler
- Distribution of methamphetamine
- Heather Toufas
- Distribution of methamphetamine
- Amber Vanzandt
- Distribution of methamphetamine
- Brent Wagoner
- Distribution of heroin, two counts
- Distribution of oxycodone, two counts
- Distribution of buprenorphine and nalaxone
- Vanessa Warren
- Distribution of methamphetamine
- Travis Whitehead
- Distribution of methamphetamine
- Christopher Wright
- Distribution of heroin, two counts
- Distribution of fentanyl
- Distribution of methamphetamine
- Distribution of imitation controlled substance
- Attempt to distribute heroin
- Amanda Youn
- Distribute heroin, two counts
- Conspiracy to distribute heroin
The following people have been charged who remain wanted:
- Charles Aaron
- Distribute heroin
- Distribution of methamphetamine
- Katelyn Alitzer
- Distribute heroin
- James Athey
- Distribute methamphetamine >10 grams, two counts
- Digano Bellano
- Distribute methamphetamine
- Walter Cousins Jr.
- Distribute cocaine, second offense
- Possession of a firearm while distributing cocaine
- Rhona Crutchfield
- Distribute cocaine, third or subsequent offense
- Distribute oxycodone, 3rd or subsequent offense
- Distribute marijuana<1/2 ounce
- Clifton Gilley
- Distribute hydrocodone and acetaminophen, two counts
- Timothy Hairston
- Distribute heroin
- Steven Holt
- Distribute methamphetamine, three counts
- John James
- Distribute methamphetamine > 10 grams, two counts
- Distribute methamphetamine, three counts
- Distribute heroin
- Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
- Conspiracy to distribute heroin
- Endanger life of a child
- Jodie Joyce
- Distribute methamphetamine
- Bobbi Leghorn
- Distribute imitation controlled substance
- Attempt to distribute cocaine
- Endanger life of a child, three counts
- Elizabeth Lewis Mickles
- Distribute methamphetamine
- Distribute heroin
- Jessica Lewis
- Distribute methamphetamine, two counts
- Edilberto Lopez
- Distribute methamphetamine, two counts
- Vergie Martin
- Distribute methadone
- Adrian Martinez-Martinez
- Distribute heroin, two counts
- Tiffany Matherly
- Distribute methamphetamine
- Distribute heroin
- Jason McKinney
- Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
- Tedd Nelson
- Distribute fentanyl
- Jamie Ore
- Distribute fentanyl
- Julius Page III
- Distribute methamphetamine, 2nd offense
- Distribute heroin 2nd offense, three counts
- Distribute fentanyl 2nd offense
- Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine 2nd offense
- Conspiracy to distribute heroin 2nd offense, 2 counts
- Conspiracy to distribute fentanyl 2nd offense
- Endanger life of a child
- Shannon Poole
- Distribute cocaine 2nd offense, 2 counts
- Corey Prillaman
- Distribute methamphetamine
- Nicole Robinette
- Distribute methamphetamine
- Teresa Spencer
- Distribute methamphetamine
- Lucas Stone
- Distribute heroin
- Vickie Stuart
- Distribute methamphetamine
- Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
- Christopher Stump
- Distribute heroin
- Conspiracy to distribute heroin
- Joseph Taylor III
- Distribute heroin, 3rd or subsequent offense
- Conspiracy to distribute heroin, 3rd or subsequent offense
- Distribute fentanyl, 3rd or subsequent offense
- Conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, 3rd or subsequent offense
- Justin Thompson
- Distribute heroin 3rd or subsequent offense, 2 counts
- Distribute cocaine 3rd or subsequent offense
- Amber Tuggle
- Distribute heroin
- Matthew Turner
- Distribute methamphetamine
- Stacy Walker
- Possess cocaine with intent to distribute 2nd offense
- Possess marijuana with intent to distribute > 1/2 ounce but <5 pounds
- Torshazo Williamson
- Distribute cocaine
- Distribute hydrocodone and acetaminophen