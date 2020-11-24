43 arrested, 36 wanted after Henry County undercover drug operation

On Nov. 24, 2020, the Henry County Sheriff's Office announced it had arrested 43 people and 36 are wanted in connection with undercover drug investigations.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Authorities say nearly 80 people are facing felony charges after an undercover drug investigation in Henry County.

Cars, cash and pills along with fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana were all seized during the operation, police say.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, indictments were issued on Nov. 16, and the operation resulted in 176 felony charges on 79 people. Deputies say many of the people indicted have faced drug distribution charges in the past.

Authorities say that on Nov. 19, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office along with Virginia State Police, United States Marshals Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration and other agencies arrested 22 suspects. Since then, deputies say 21 more suspects have been arrested. In total, 43 out of the 79 suspects are in custody.

The following people have been arrested and charged:

Gerald Anthony Distribute methamphetamine, 3 counts Distribute heroin, 2 counts Possess hydrocodone and acetaminophen Possessions f/a while distribute Schedule I and II

Ashley Bender Distribute methamphetamine

Phillip Compton Distribution of heroin

Will Cook Distribute cocaine 3rd of sub offense, 2 counts

Gary Davis Distribute methamphetamine

Michael Earnest Distribute heroin

Tanya Ezzyk Distribution of heroin Conspiracy to distribute heroin

Bradley Ferguson Distribute heroin

Ferlandos Finney Distribution of cocaine, 3rd or subsequent offense

Jamie Foley Distribution of methamphetamine, 3 counts

John Glen Distribution of methamphetamine

Mandre Graves Distribution cocaine, 3rd or subsequent offense, two counts

Michael Grim Distribution of hydrocodone and acetaminophen, three count

Sandra Hall Distribution of oxycodone, 3rd or subsequent offense

James Hankins Distribution of oxycodone and acetaminophen, 2 counts

Darrel Harris Distribution of methamphetamine, 3rd or subsequent offense

Jean Harris Distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of heroin

Dwayne Hodges Distribution of heroin

Moses Hughes Distribution of cocaine, three counts

Debora Kverndal Distribution of imitation controlled substance Attempt to distribute methamphetamine

Taylor Lemons Endanger the life of a child, 4 counts

David Martin Distribution of heroin, 3rd or subsequent offense Conspiracy to distribute heroin, 3rd or subsequent offense

Brandon Massey Distribute methamphetamine Possess firearm while distributing methamphetamine

Seth McAlevy Distribution of methamphetamine Distribution of heroin Possess firearm while distributing methamphetamine Possess firearm while distributing heroin Endanger the life of a child, four counts

Larry McLaughlin Distribution of methamphetamine, 3rd or subsequent offense

Brandon Moxley Distribute heroin, two counts

Bobby William Distribute methamphetamine, >10 grams Distribute methamphetamine

Lamar Niblett Distribute Heroin

Herman Royal Distribute of hydrocodone and acetaminophen, two counts

Terry Shelor Distribute cocaine

Reba Shough Distribute heroin

Shalina Smith Distribution of oxycodone, 2nd offense

Carlos Spencer Distribute cocaine Possession of a firearm while distributing cocaine

Print Swanson Distribute cocaine, 3rd or subsequent offense, three counts

Jennifer Swinney Distribute imitation controlled substance Attempted to distribute heroin

Brian Toler Distribution of methamphetamine

Heather Toufas Distribution of methamphetamine

Amber Vanzandt Distribution of methamphetamine

Brent Wagoner Distribution of heroin, two counts Distribution of oxycodone, two counts Distribution of buprenorphine and nalaxone

Vanessa Warren Distribution of methamphetamine

Travis Whitehead Distribution of methamphetamine

Christopher Wright Distribution of heroin, two counts Distribution of fentanyl Distribution of methamphetamine Distribution of imitation controlled substance Attempt to distribute heroin

Amanda Youn Distribute heroin, two counts Conspiracy to distribute heroin



The following people have been charged who remain wanted: