Bedford County Sheriff’s Office distributes Thanksgiving meals to families in need

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office was out on patrol ahead of Thanksgiving. They weren’t fighting crime, but delivering meals to families in need.

The department partnered with Times Tickin’ Automotive and Recovery to distribute 21 boxes of food.

Each meal comes with a turkey and all the fixings.

Sheriff Mike Miller said they want to help families facing hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s time for us to return thanks. We’ve been very blessed, and now it’s our time to return the thanks to someone else.”

The Sheriff’s Office worked with local schools and social services to identify the meal recipients.