Driver going wrong way killed in Pittsylvania County crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Thursday night in Pittsylvania County.

The driver of the 2008 Honda Civic involved in the crash, Joaquin B. Galvan, 51, of Bassett, Va., died at the scene.

A female passenger in the Honda was transported to Sovah Health for treatment of serious injuries.

No information on the driver of the Yukon has been released yet.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities say a driver is dead after he hit another car while going the wrong direction on a road in Pittsylvania County.

According to Virginia State Police, the accident happened on the Route 58 bypass around 11:10 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say a driver in a Honda Civic was going the wrong way when he hit a GMC Yukon. The driver of the Honda was killed, and the Honda passenger, as well as the driver of the Yukon, were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police say.

Authorities say alcohol was found inside of the Honda.

The crash is still under investigation, and police say names will not be released until family members have been notified.