Pulaski Police Department will protect your holiday gifts from porch pirates

PULASKI, Va. – With Black Friday deals here and Cyber Monday sales coming, it may be best to send your Christmas gifts to the Pulaski Police Department for protection.

To avoid any porch pirates, Pulaski police are allowing residents to store their presents at their department.

Last year, the community crime prevention effort led to several packages stacked up in the locked hallway.

“In order to keep the Grinch from ruining Christmas for people and protecting them off the porch and we had a good response last year,” Police Chief G.W. Roche said.

The police department posted some examples on how to write the address to assure it gets sent to their station.

When it’s time to collect a package. make sure to bring some identification.

The last day to pick up any packages is December 23rd by 4:30 p.m.