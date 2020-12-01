Twisted Track Brewpub opens in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va – One of Roanoke’s newest craft breweries opened up this weekend.

It’s been a long time coming for co-owner Will Landry and his staff at Twisted Track Brewpub.

Landry and his team have been working to transform the space which formerly housed soaring ridge into a new space. 10 News last checked in with them in July when construction was a little more than halfway done.

“It has been a crazy few months, this last kind of push to get open and get everything done, but now that we’re open it’s a relief in many ways,” said Landry.

The owners said while it hasn’t always been ideal opening up during a pandemic, they were happy they could transform the outdoor space so more people can come and enjoy their drinks.

“We would have like to have been open sooner, but we took our time to do it right. We made some changes specifically for COVID,” Landry said.

The open floor concept has been another benefit to following COVID-19 restrictions. After a turnout for opening weekend beyond his wildest dreams, Landry hopes the space can become a place where people in the Roanoke Valley can enjoy a cold one for years to come.