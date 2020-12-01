Vinton Christmas Parade canceled due to coronavirus

Organizers have canceled the Vinton Christmas Parade due to limits on gatherings due to the pandemic.

The parade was originally scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3.

“This was a very hard decision and was not decided easily,” said Angie Chewing, executive director of the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce. “While we were hopeful we could host a parade in 2020, the Board came to the realization that it was necessary to cancel the event considering the Governor’s recent executive order limiting public gatherings and the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the corona virus pandemic.”

While the parade has been canceled, the town is hosting several other events this holiday season: