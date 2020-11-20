20 holiday events happening in Southwest, Central Virginia to put you in the Christmas spirit

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and people in the area want to spread the Christmas cheer.

To make sure you aren’t missing out on any of the festive action, we’ve compiled some holiday events happening in the region this season.

Here’s a list of 20 holiday events happening from November until January in chronological order:

High Country Lights in Galax

Date and Time: Nov. 20 - Jan. 3 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

High County Lights in an animated light show featuring over 100,000 Christmas lights choreographed to your favorite holiday tunes.

Those excited to see these holiday displays can either stay inside the car or stay socially-distant if you decide to stand outside.

Roanoke Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker” in Roanoke

Dates and Times: Weekends from Nov. 20 - Dec. 19; times vary by show

Join the Roanoke Ballet Theatre in an intimate look into a holiday classic. Follow Clara on her magical journey through the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets in this Christmastime show.

Buy your tickets online.

Santa at River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg

Dates and Times: Nov. 21 - Dec. 24 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kids young and young at heart can visit the Man in Red this holiday season while the family stops by River Ridge Mall for some shopping.

This year, the mall has made some COVID-19 friendly changes, and families who wish to meet Santa must register online.

25 Days of Dickens in Downtown Roanoke

Dates and Times: Nov. 24-Dec. 18; Times vary daily

In this Roanoke holiday tradition, the community can come together for this reimagined version of 25 Days of Dickens.

Folks can come downtown and enjoy events like The Elf on the Shelf Adventure, Santa’s Workshop and performances in Elmwood Park.

Illuminights in Roanoke

Date and Time: Nov. 25 - Jan. 2 at 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Peak Season) or 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Savings Days)

10 News is happy to be one of the sponsors for Illuminghts, an immersive holiday experience.

Bring the family to Explore Park to see all the twinkling holiday lights displays Roanoke County Parks has to offer.

You can buy your tickets in advance online, through the phone or in-person.

DAK Lights Countdown to Christmas in Pulaski

Dates and Times: Nightly from Nov. 26 - Dec. 31 at 5:30 p.m-11 p.m

If you’re looking for a fun holiday event but would like to stay socially distant, the Countdown to Christmas is the perfect getaway idea for you!

Watch holiday lights choreographed to the festive sounds of the season from the comfort of your car. All you have to do is follow the route and turn your car radio to 103.9 fm to take in all the magic.

Buchanan Community Christmas Market in Botetourt County

Date: Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Shop, play and dine during the holiday season in Buchanan!

The town is holding a Christmas market where shoppers can get some gift ideas from local vendors while exploring downtown.

Santa Around Bridgewater Plaza

Date: Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

One of Smith Mountain Lake’s oldest holiday traditions, Santa Around Bridgewater Plaza, will take place with a few new safety precautions in place.

Santa is making a special appearance by boat at 11 a.m. to hear all the good boys and girls' wish lists at Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House while enjoying some free hot chocolate and cookies.

Vintage Vinton Drive-Through Christmas Parade

Date and Time: Dec. 3 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The annual Vinton event will have a different look this year because of COVID-19, but this revamped event will still make it feel like the most wonderful time of the year.

The Christmas parade, which will also be streamed on Facebook, will drive through downtown Vinton.

Bank of Fincastle Tinsel Trail in Botetourt County

Dates: Nightly from Dec. 3-Dec. 20

Come see Christmas trees decorated by local businesses and organizations with some mulled cider, hot chocolate and other festive goodies.

Winter WonderLot Christmas Parade in Salem

Date and Time: Dec. 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The City of Salem is having their annual holiday parade but with a different look this year.

Bring the family to see parade floats and performers in the Salem Civic Center parking lot for all the holiday fun.

Annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Salem

Date and Time: Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

Join the City of Salem at the Farmers Market Christmas Tree to ring in the season.

Carolers will be singing as the city’s tree is lit.

Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair in Roanoke

Dates and Time: Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Come and hop at the largest craft and vendor holiday show in Virginia! You’ll find 175 vendors to help you with all of your holiday shopping.

Live Nativity at Shenandoah Baptist Church in Roanoke

Dates and Time: Weekends on Dec. 4 - Dec. 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Shenandoah Baptist Church is hosting a live nativity that shows the eight dramatic scenes of the nativity.

The Nativity is a walking tour of about 350 yards full of sights and sounds of the season.

Festive Fridays in Rocky Mount

Dates: Dec. 4, 11 and 18

The Town of Rocky Mount is holding a weekly holiday event that allows you to take in all the sparkling lights and decorations while shopping and dining at various businesses.

You might even get to wave at Santa!

Santa’s Winter Wonderland in Roanoke

Dates: Dec. 4 - Dec. 24

In this drive-thru experience, kids can listen to Santa speak to them via a specific radio station. You’ll be able to venture through Elf Village and see carious light displays of all shapes and sizes.

If you attend during the first three Fridays and Saturdays in December, you’ll be able to interact with Santa in-person.

Gingerbread Festival in Salem

Date and Time: Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Everyone is invited to join this old-fashioned Salem Christmas tradition through the ever-popular gingerbread house competition.

There will be hot cider, roasted marshmallows and some gingerbread houses on display to look at.

Jeter Farm’s Olde Tyme Christmas in Roanoke

Dates and Times: Dec. 5 - Dec. 13 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Bring the family out for some outdoor fun with hayrides, photos with Santa, Christmas trees and wreaths during the Old Tyme Christmas event.

Christmas Parade, Market and Tree Lighting Ceremony in Christiansburg

Dates and Times: Dec. 10-11; times vary by event

Every December, Christiansburg holds its annual market, tree lighting and parade for residents to partake in the festivities and this year is no different.

Join the town for its annual holiday events that are held on different nights.

If you know of any more holiday events in the region that we didn’t mention, email ndelrosario@wsls.com.