Virginia Tech and Hardywood team up for new Hokie beer

Virginia Tech and Virginia-based brewery Hardywood Park Craft Brewery have teamed up for a new Hokie beer.

The beer has been dubbed the “Fightin’ Hokies Lager” — a Munich-style Helles lager that comes in at 5% alcohol by volume.

“We are excited that research developed on Virginia Tech soil will be brought to market with proceeds providing scholarships for our students, enabling the expansion of research programs in our highly regarded food science program and fueling Virginia’s local economy,” said Dan Sui, vice president for research and innovation.

Officials say that the beer is set to hit shelves in Virginia and the DC-metro area next spring.