37ºF

Local News

Virginia Tech and Hardywood team up for new Hokie beer

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: New River Valley, Virginia, Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech teams up with Hardywood for new Hokie beer
Virginia Tech teams up with Hardywood for new Hokie beer (WSLS)

Virginia Tech and Virginia-based brewery Hardywood Park Craft Brewery have teamed up for a new Hokie beer.

The beer has been dubbed the “Fightin’ Hokies Lager” — a Munich-style Helles lager that comes in at 5% alcohol by volume.

“We are excited that research developed on Virginia Tech soil will be brought to market with proceeds providing scholarships for our students, enabling the expansion of research programs in our highly regarded food science program and fueling Virginia’s local economy,” said Dan Sui, vice president for research and innovation.

Officials say that the beer is set to hit shelves in Virginia and the DC-metro area next spring.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: