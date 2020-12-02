High school sports unlikely to start in Roanoke County next week

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – High school winter sports are slated to start Monday, but it seems unlikely that will be the case in the Roanoke Valley.

Because the area still has a high transmission of COVID-19, school leaders say contact sports could be risky.

“So, according to our criteria, we have to get down to moderate transmission. Unfortunately, we’re heading in the wrong direction so we’re not anticipating that we’re going to have a Monday start,“ said Rhonda Stegall, executive director of administration.

Virginia High School League (VHSL) has basketball practice slated to start Monday, Dec. 7, and local health officials have advised against that.

Last week, school leaders from within the health district sent a letter home to parents outlining the guidelines they are following, which VHSL has sent out to other divisions across the state to be used as a blueprint.

Leaders say once cases go down, the season can start.

“When we do get the green light to go and we hit the moderate transmission level, based on the criteria, everything’s ready to start,” Stegall said.

A later start to the season could also mean a shorter season.

“We’re going to get so pushed back into that season, we’re going to have limited time to be able to get all of our games, so we stand ready, the day that our numbers, hit where we can play we’re ready to go,” Stegall said.

For more details on Roanoke County’s COVID-19 guidelines related to sports, click here.