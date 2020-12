ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Drivers headed through Rockbridge County on Tuesday night via Interstate 81 North should expect delays.

A vehicle fire is causing traffic near mile marker 194.

As of 8:21 p.m., traffic is backed up about five miles and all northbound lanes are closed, according to VDOT.

Traffic is being detoured onto I-64 West to Exit 55, to US-11 North, to I-81 North at Exit 195.