What’s News Today: Tree lighting, job fair

Road work in Lynchburg could impact your commute this week. The D Street Bridge will close daily from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday as water crews install sewer service to the area. Traffic will be detoured onto Cabell Street and Victoria Avenue.

Botetourt County Schools is holding a job fair today. It’s looking for nurses and nurses substitutes, as well as substitute teachers, bus drivers, custodians and other positions. The job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lord Botetourt High School. You can apply for open positions online.

Santa will begin calling children in Christiansburg today. For those who pre-registered with the Parks and Recreation Department, Santa will call them to talk about what they want for Christmas and how to stay on the nice list. Because Santa is quite busy this time of year, some children may not receive a call until Thursday.

The Town of Christiansburg will light its Christmas Tree virtually tonight. The event will be live-streamed on Facebook starting at dusk.