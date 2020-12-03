Lexington man elected to national council to help small businesses

LEXINGTON, Va. – A Lexington businessman has been elected to serve on the National Retail Federation’s Small Business Council.

John Morman says he hopes his advocacy work helps small businesses in the area, like his own, that are suffering in the pandemic.

In the spring, the NRF supported Morman by giving him resources to modernize his business’s digital footprint. They also helped him feature his store on HSN and QVC.

Morman says the council has several asks of elected leaders through their “take action” initiative, which calls for more federal aid through stimulus, PPP loans and then loan forgiveness.

They are also requesting no new restrictions or shutdowns.

“I think it would be the final nail in the coffin for a number of businesses,” said Morman in response to possible coronavirus related restrictions.

He began serving on the council just before Thanksgiving.