Lexington brewery giving away $5,000 to design your dream living space

LEXINGTON, Va. – Devils Backbone Brewing Company is rolling out a new cocktail by giving away thousands of dollars.

A recent Pew Research Study says that a majority of young adults in the U.S. live with their parents for the first time since the Great Depression.

To help with the transition into independence after the coronavirus pandemic, the company is kicking off a Ready to Launch sweepstakes for a chance to win a custom bar fridge and $5,000 to bring your dream crib to life!

Here’s how the contest works:

Create a Pinterest vision board

Follow Devils Backbone on Pinterest

Pin some of your favorite RTD decor or apparel items from Devils Backbone that would fit nicely into your new digs, using our hashtags (#DBrtds and #sweepstakes)

Enter to win at dbbrewingcompany.com/rtl , filling out the submission form and telling us a little about yourself

Crack open a Devils Backbone RTD cocktail, daydream about your new apartment and wait for a winner to be chosen (at random)

The contest closes at midnight on December 31.