Woman dies in early-morning Northwest Roanoke motorcycle crash

ROANOKE, Va. – A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a motorcycle crash early Friday morning in Roanoke, according to police.

At 5 a.m., police responded to the crash in the 4800 block of Frontage Road, which is near the interchange of Interstate 581 and Peters Creek Road.

They arrived at the scene and found a man and a woman.

The man was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries; however, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Fatality investigators are working to determine what led up to the crash.

No identifying information has been released about either victim.