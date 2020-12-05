Program gives Roanoke Valley patients in need gift of sight

ROANOKE, Va. – Changing the lives of patients one patient at a time.

The Roanoke Valley Center for Sight teamed up with Vistar Eye Center provided free cataract surgery to four people on Friday.

The annual gift of this program helps people who would not have been able to afford the procedure on their own.

Doctors, staff and volunteers use it as a way to give back during the holiday season.

“Many of us have gone through a lot of challenges this year, so to be able to do something that brings joy to patients and to be able to give them the gift of sight. It’s just wonderful to be able to be a part of that.” said Phil Powell of Vistar Eye Center.

One patient who received the treatment was grateful for the program.

“I can’t believe that I don’t have to pay for this, and if I had to pay for it, I wouldn’t have had it done. I would have just gone blind,” said Angela Damiano, a local patient.

This is the 14th year of this program.