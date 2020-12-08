Construction begins to replace Lynchburg’s Link Road Bridge

LYNCHBURG, Va. – If you’re traveling around Lynchburg, there will now be a detour near Link Road.

The city is replacing Link Road Bridge near Evergreen Road. Construction is scheduled until next August.

The existing bridge was built in the 1950s and is one span with two lanes.

The replacement will be lengthened about 30 feet with two wide lanes and a sidewalk.

“We’re actually raising the bridge up a couple of feet to take that transition out from Evergreen down. It also increases the floodplain in the area, too, so the bridge doesn’t get flooded,” said Edd Wood, construction coordinator for the City of Lynchburg.

The city says the project costs $3.2 million.