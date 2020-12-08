FarmBurguesa delivers hundreds of free meals to those in need

ROANOKE, Va. – Hundreds of people in need in Roanoke received a free meal on Tuesday.

FarmBurguesa and the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority teamed up to deliver 250 hamburger meals to residents in elderly and disabled housing sites.

“It’s always important to give back to the community. The community is what drives us. So the community feeds us, we feed our community,” said Kat Pascal, co-owner of FarmBurguesa.

“It means the world because a lot of our residents don’t have family in the area and because of the pandemic, their family members can’t come to visit the way they’d like to and some of them are sick and shut-in so it’s an amazing opportunity for them,” said Sylvia Williams, the property manager of Melrose Towers and Morningside Manor.

FarmBurguesa received a $10,000 donation to make this possible as part of a food insecurity initiative, which supports independent restaurants while delivering meals to people in the community.