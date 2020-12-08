Vote for Fashions for Evergreens at the Inn at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – You have until Sunday, Dec. 13 at midnight to vote in the Fashions for Evergreens competition at The Inn at Virginia Tech.

Fifteen New River Valley businesses and organizations put their creative spin on traditional Christmas tree decorations and it’s up to you to decide which one is the best.

There are two ways to vote.

You can visit the inn to see the extravagant trees and instead of voting in-person, you scan a QR code to vote online.

Another option: like your favorite tree on the Facebook post below and the tree with the most likes wins.

This year's Fashions for Evergreens features 15 tree displays decorated by local businesses and organizations. Be sure... Posted by The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Conference Center on Friday, November 27, 2020

This year is Beth Kelsey’s first year competing and she couldn’t be happier the competition is still happening. She spent three weeks making detailed paper flowers to resemble the flowers outside her massage therapy business.

With a team of six, it took two hours to get the tree fully decorated.

“This is something nice and normal and safe that families can do in their own time. They don’t have to go into a crowd, they can come over here and look at the trees and so when I was creating mine I wanted something impactful and special looking,” said Kelsey.

Voting ends Sunday, but you can visit the inn to see the trees until Jan. 1.