Health district issues Bedford County notice for violating COVID-19 guidelines at packed meeting

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Central Virginia Health District sent a notice to Bedford County, saying it violated the state’s COVID-19 restrictions at a November 23 board meeting.

More than 70 people packed the administration building for a Board of Supervisors meeting to stand up against Governor Ralph Northam’s executive order limiting gatherings to 25 people.

Most people at the meeting were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

“When we saw the TV coverage, our reaction was, ‘Oh my. There are a bunch of people there without taking the recommended precautions for preventing COVID; and that’s a bunch of people who could possibly be exposed,” said James Bowles, environmental health manager for the Central Virginia Health District.

Bowles said the county was not fined, but reminded of the guidelines.