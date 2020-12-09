Henry County woman wins $200,000 lottery ticket while buying snack for her pet lizard

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A Henry County woman has her lucky lizard to thank for winning $200,000.

Charlene Goad and her husband were trying to buy worms for their pet lizard George when they purchased a Virginia Lottery ticket.

The Fas Mart they went to, located at 5975 Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett, was unfortunately out of worms, but Goad said her husband bought a lottery ticket before they headed out.

“He said the green seven just kept popping out at him,” she told Virginia Lottery officials.

He bought four Jewel 7s tickets before the two hopped back into the car. As her husband was driving, Goad scratched the tickets and discovered that one of the tickets was a $200,000 winner.

“I said, ‘It’s not real! I don’t believe it!’” she recalled.

According to the Virginia Lottery, she became the sixth person to win the top prize in the Jewel 7s game (game #1773), which means four $200,000 are still unclaimed.

Goad said she hopes to pay off the mortgage with the winnings.

But we also hope that a delicious feast of worms is in George’s future.