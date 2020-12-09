Roanoke groups partnering to collect toys for foster children

ROANOKE, Va. – This time of year is all about giving and a local toy drive is helping make sure children in foster care aren’t forgotten.

Multiple organizations are teaming up for the Fostering Joy for Christmas Toy Drive.

The idea came about after three different groups came together to make it happen.

They are collecting toys on Saturday, Dec. 12, for those in the foster care system, at the Roanoke Rescue Mission, or families who are simply struggling this year.

One man has been organizing his own drive for years now and is excited to partner up with Spirit of Unity Baptist Church and God’s Foundation.

“We just feel like we can join together and make this thing as big as possible,” said Freddie Johnson the man behind Freddie’s Annual Toy Drive.

“We just wanted to be part of a solution, just be part of a child’s smile on Christmas Day and so that’s what Fostering Joy for Christmas is all about,” explained Sean Burch, the pastor at Spirit of Unity Baptist Church.

“We noticed that when we come together, we do it better,” said Carlos Carter, the president of God’s Foundation.

This comes on the heels of a suitcase drive Spirit of Unity Baptist Church organized for children in foster care.

Back in the fall, they were able to collect 600 suitcases for local children, so they do not have to carry their belongings is trash bags.

If you would like to learn more about the Foster Joy toy drive, click here.