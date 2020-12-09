Roanoke playwright’s new play gives back to RAM House

ROANOKE, Va. – “Date Night” is a tragicomedy gospel production by Evangelist Dana Grace Pannell.

Pannell’s inspiration to write this play is also what inspired her to use it as a fundraiser for the RAM (Roanoke Area Ministries) House.

Pannell’s daughter, Tawanika, loved supporting RAM House before her death in December 2017. Writing this play became a way for Pannell to express her grief. Pannell is also on the board of directors for the organization.

Once the play was completed, it was pre-recorded for people to watch despite the pandemic.

People can watch it on the RAM House’s Youtube page and see it in rotation on Blue Ridge PBS’ streaming until Dec. 31.

It’s free to watch, but Pannell is asking in return for people to donate to the RAM House here.

“These (guests at RAM House) are the ones who fall through the cracks, they still need help and that’s the mindset my daughter was, she’d go down there, it’s part of her legacy and that’s why I want to keep it (viewings of the play) going,” said Pannell.

RAM House is a day shelter that offers financial assistance and meals. In the last nine months since the pandemic started, the organization is serving more people, including those who wouldn’t usually need the support.

RAM House started up a coffee festival as a signature fundraising event in 2019, but due to coronavirus decided to not have it this year. Then Pannell came up with the idea to do “Date Night” as a fundraiser for the organization.

Molly Archer, marketing director and executive assistant at RAM House, said the hope for this initiative is to not just raise money but also awareness.

“We’re letting our guests know ‘hey we’re on social media if you’re interested in checking it out, that’s something to take a look at,’ so they can see what we’re doing and our efforts to help them out. A lot of people don’t know that we’re primarily donation-based even some of our clients and so it’s good to kind of raise that awareness,” said Archer.

The goal is to raise $20,000.