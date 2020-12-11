Medical marijuana bill co-sponsored by Rep. Morgan Griffith passes House

WASHINGTON – A bipartisan bill that would allow researchers to study medical marijuana’s effects passed in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The Medical Marijuana Research Act is co-sponsored by Southwest Virginia Rep. Morgan Griffith.

The bill, in its own words, would: “amend the Controlled Substances Act to make marijuana accessible for use by qualified marijuana researchers for medical purposes.”

Griffith said he has advocated for medical marijuana in Congress since 1998. He believes the bill’s approval shows how much attitudes towards medical marijuana have changed since his first statement in support of it.

“There are legitimate uses for medicinal marijuana,” Griffith said. “Even if you don’t agree, we ought to be researching it so we have an idea of what we’re doing instead of stumbling in the dark.”

Griffith said he does not support recreational marijuana use.

The bill will now await a vote in the Senate.