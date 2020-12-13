Agape Center serves triple the amount of Angel Tree children this year in New River Valley

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The holiday season is shedding light on the toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on many families.

This year, numbers for the Angel Tree the Agape Center NRV is serving have tripled.

Christmas music, hot chocolate and hundreds of toys were spread out at the New River Valley Community Church as Agape Center NRV volunteers provide holiday cheer Saturday.

Last year, 61 children’s names were on the Angel Tree, but this year, 225 names were on the list.

A sad realization of current family struggles Kim Bowman, executive director of Agape Center NRV, said.

“It brings me tremendous joy to be able to provide for these children,” she said.

Due to the pandemic, volunteers organized a toy collection drive-thru for families.

“Some of these families we watched over the last month go from struggling to living in their vehicles. To not even having a place to call home,” Bowman said.

As a board member and volunteer for years, Lucy Coppeland said families’ mixed reactions are why she keeps coming back.

“You can just see the joy in their faces when you give them not only your friendship and your compassion but when you give them tangible things like Christmas gifts or food,” Coppeland said.

Due to the growing need in the community, the Agape Center NRV is looking to expand into a new building by spring.