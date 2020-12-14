Driver charged after crashing into two houses in northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – No one was hurt after a car crashed into two houses in northwest Roanoke on Monday afternoon.

The driver, 20-year-old Bryson Berger, of Roanoke, is charged with reckless driving and driving without a license, according to the Roanoke City Police Department.

The crash happened on Orange Avenue near 15th Street.

Officials at the scene told 10 News a car crashed into two houses on the street, taking a chunk out of the porch at one of the houses.

The house with visible porch damage was in worse shape than the other house, and officials stayed at the scene after the car was removed to assess the damage and to make sure it’s structurally safe. Roanoke Fire-EMS worked to stabilize the structure.

There were several people at home when the car hit the house, but everyone made it out safely, authorities said.

As of 3:15 p.m., a portion of Orange Avenue in front of the house was still closed and traffic was being diverted away from the area.

The investigation is ongoing.