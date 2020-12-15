Roanoke City Plan 2040 one step closer to final approval

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Plan 2040 is one step closer to final approval.

Monday, the Roanoke City Planning Commission held a public hearing for the proposal, which covers everything from housing, to law enforcement to community health.

One man who spoke at the hearing said he wanted to ensure that the city focused on providing more equal housing options for middle class families along with historic preservation. The wording of the plan was changed slightly to include that.

“We had to cover a lot of painful areas as a part of this assessment of where we were. But we went through those and I think we have a fantastic vision now for the next 20 years,” said Frank Martin, a member of the planning commission.

There will be another public hearing before the plan goes before city council to be adopted at the end of December. Learn more about the plan here.