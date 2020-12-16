Bus driver for Roanoke City Public Schools dies from COVID-19

ROANOKE, Va. – A bus driver for Roanoke City Public Schools has died from COVID-19, according to a representative from Durham School Services, the transportation provider for the school district.

The Durham representative said on Tuesday his team is “heartbroken” by the news and shared the following statement:

“We have received word that one of our employees has passed away. At this time, we do not have any more information. We are heartbroken by this news and our thoughts and prayers are with our team member’s family.”

10 News is working to learn more about this developing story. Check back for updates.