ROANOKE, Va. – School leaders in Roanoke revised their reopening plan for 2021 on Tuesday night.

In a 4-3 vote, the Roanoke City School Board voted to decrease the number of in-person learning days per week for students at the start of the third nine weeks.

At that time, students will have in-person learning two days per week. The plan previously included four in-person learning days per week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.