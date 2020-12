Lani Alyssa Welch was last seen Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a girl last seen Tuesday night.

Lani Alyssa Welch was last seen by her family at about 11 p.m. in the Roanoke Road area of Elliston.

She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds.

Her hair is currently dyed blue and she has green eyes.

Anyone with information about where she might be is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540-382-4343 or 540-382-6915.