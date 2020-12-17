Franklin County teacher to be featured on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

If you tune in to NBC’s “Nightly News” on Thursday night, you might see a familiar face talking to Lester Holt.

Anthony Swann, a fifth-grade teacher from Rocky Mount Elementary, will be featured on the popular newscast for its tribute to teachers.

The Franklin County teacher was recognized as the 2021 Virginia Teacher of the Year back in October.

Swann gained notoriety for his commitment to his students by creating an inclusive environment and supporting his students’ social and emotional health.

When Holt questioned him about his approach to teaching, Swann answered: “So every day I see my children, I affirm them. And — I’ve taken this — this saying from the movie called ‘The Help.’ And every day, I have them to repeat that, ‘I am smart. I am kind. And I am important.’ And so I just let them know that sometimes in life you’ll experience challenges, but remember that you’re smart.”

To catch Swann’s segment, watch “Nightly News” on Thursday, Dec. 17, at 6:30 p.m.