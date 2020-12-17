Roanoke restaurant collects hundreds of gifts trading toys for bourbon cubes

Lucky posted this image to its Facebook page thanking people for all of their donations to Cubes for Kids.

ROANOKE, Va. – Giving back, one cube at a time.

Lucky, a restaurant in downtown Roanoke, is making a difference this holiday season.

Cubes for Kids kicked off in early December and for every toy donated, the restaurant gave customers two free bourbon cubes.

Owner Hunter Johnson said there was a line to donate toys the first day they kicked off the fundraiser.

Thank you to everyone for your generosity and support of our Cubes for Kids program. There will be more smiles in our... Posted by Lucky Restaurant on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

The toys are going to children who are part of Roanoke County’s Child Protective Services program to help keep families together.

“We’ve never had this sizable donation. We’ve never had this kind of community give back for something that we do day in and day out,” said Family Services Supervisor Ben Jones with Roanoke County DSS.

“It was unbelievable the turn out we got. It was unbelievable. It made our week. It gave us something to be excited about. When someone came in with toys, we were all like little kids,” said Johnson.

He said they will organize Cubes for Kids again next year since it was such a huge success.