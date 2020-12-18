New River Valley leaders plan for a future of pedestrian and bike-friendly options

Leaders in the New River Valley are working to make the area more walkable and bike-friendly.

On Thursday night, the New River Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization hosted a virtual public comment session.

They took feedback on places and points in the community where bikers, walkers and others feel there could be improvements.

That feedback will be used to help shape the overall regional plan. They also discussed a possible connection in the future between the New River Valley trail network and the Roanoke River Greenway that currently terminates in Western Roanoke County.