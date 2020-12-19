Former Va. House of Delegates candidate arrested for allegedly kidnapping 12-year-old California girl

Fresno, Cali. – A former Virginia House of Delegates candidate police say is a well-known advocate for pedophilia was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor charge of harboring a minor after allegedly kidnapping a 12-year-old Fresno, California girl earlier in the day. The victim was rescued and physically unharmed, police said Saturday.

Nathan Daniel Larson, 40, was travelling with the girl from Fresno to Washington, D.C. when he was arrested at Denver International Airport during a layover, police said.

In 2017, Larson ran for political office as an independent, seeking to become a member of the Virginia House of Delegates representing District 31. He went on to lose the race.

While Larson was arrested on misdemeanor charges, he is also facing felony charges in Fresno County, California for kidnapping, child abduction, soliciting child pornography from a minor and meeting a child for the intention of sex.

In mid-October, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Larson met the young girl through social media. Their investigation uncovered a possible cross-country trip by the young girl from Fresno to Virginia to be with the man.

Larson was allegedly seen boarding a flight bound for Washington, D.C. with the young girl. He was located and arrested during their layover in Denver, Colorado.

The young girl was reunited with her family Monday night.

According to a press release Saturday, detectives learned Larson flew to Fresno and persuaded the young girl to sneak out of her home around 2:00 a.m. Using a ride-sharing service, the pair traveled to the Airport. Larson allegedly made the girl wear a long hair wig to alter her appearance. Detectives say he also told her to act as though she was disabled and unable to speak to ensure she would not converse with anyone at the airport.

On December 17, police say Fauquier County, Virginia Sheriff’s detectives along with Homeland Security investigators and the Northern Virginia/District of Columbia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force seized electronic devices while executing a search warrant at Larson’s home in Catlett. While at the house, police say Larson’s father, 69-year-old Arthur Larson, assaulted a Homeland Security Investigator. He was arrested for assault and battery and later released from jail on bond.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Larson is a white supremacist and a well-known advocate for pedophilia.

In December 2008, while living in Boulder, Colorado, Larson sent a detailed email to the U.S. Secret Service threatening to kill the President of the United States. At the time, George Bush was the outgoing president and Barack Obama was the incoming president. Larson pleaded guilty in federal court. In October 2009, he was sentenced to 16 months in a federal prison and wound up serving 14 months.

Authorities believe Larson may have victimized other children in the past.

Larson is scheduled to have a court hearing in Denver on December 24. During this time, an extradition request will be made to transport Larson to the Fresno County Jail.