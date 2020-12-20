New River Valley toy store hoping for Christmas rush to end 2020

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Paula Bolte and her business, Imaginations Toy and Furniture Store, have made some hard adjustments this year because of COVID-19, but she hopes she can finish 2020 with strong sales before Christmas.

“Between October and December is almost half of our business,” Bolte said. “People love us and want us to stay in business, but they have to support us.”

The Blacksburg toy store used to have its own space on South Main Street, but ended up downsizing and moving in with its next-door neighbor, Annie Kay’s Main Street Market.

“We lost half of our staff,” Bolte said. “We had moms that worked for us, and they had to go home and homeschool their kids. Now we’re one big general store.”

Several shoppers came into Imaginations on Saturday to check off their wish lists. That included Andrew Brooks and Beth Wallen, who said they made it a point to do their Christmas shopping at small businesses.

“This store always has what I need and what I’m looking for,” Wallen said. “She [Bolte] has even offered to order things special for me.”

“2020 has been tough for everybody,” Brooks said. “To be able to keep my funds local during Christmas is awesome.”

Bolte is confident Imaginations will make it through to 2021, and says there is nothing she would rather do than run the business.

“We’ve seen nothing compared to what it usually is around Christmas, but we are incredibly grateful,” Bolte said. “This is my 24th Christmas of being the Toy Lady. It’s an honor. I just love it.”