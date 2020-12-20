Police investigating after pedestrian hit and killed in Covington

COVINGTON, Va. – Covington police said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle around 8 p.m. Saturday.

According to officers, the accident happened near South Alleghany Ave. and East Walnut St.

First responders tried to provide life-saving measures as the victim was transported to the hospital in Roanoke for further treatment. The victim later died from their injuries.

Police said the incident remains open and active and any information regarding any of the individuals involved is being withheld.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Covington Police Department at 540-965-6333 and ask to speak with Detective Richard Baker, or email policeinfo@covington.va.us.