’Very short,’ mustached man wanted for trying to steal ATV in Bedford County

Authorities are searching for a man they say tried to steal an ATV from a Bedford County home

Authorities in Bedford County are searching for a “very short” man who they say tried to steal an ATV on Saturday.

According to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, a mustached man who “had a hard time seeing over the steering wheel” and looked to be around 20 years old tried to steal a Kawasaki ATV from a home on Crab Orchard Road.

The owner was able to catch the suspect red-handed before he ran off, leaving the ATV behind, deputies said.

Authorities said the suspect was driving what looked to be an extended cab Ford F-150 with a small white enclosed trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.